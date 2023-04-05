PEGA denies report on spyware inquiry

Jeroen Lenaers, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee of Inquiry to investigate the use of Pegasus and equivalent surveillance spyware (PEGA), issued a statement Wednesday clarifying that there was no request from PEGA to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) regarding an investigation into the alleged wiretapping scandal in Greece.

This follows media reports Tuesday indicating that the EPPO had launched an investigation at the request of the PEGA committee related to the use of illegal Predator spyware.