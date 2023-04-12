NEWS

Holy Light from Jerusalem scheduled to arrive in Athens on Saturday afternoon

[AP]

The annual arrival of the Holy Light in Athens will take place on Holy Saturday (April 15) aboard a special flight conducted by Aegean Airlines from Jerusalem. It will later be shared by airplane with other major cities ahead of church easter services at midnight that day.

The Light is expected to arrive at Athens International Airport at 6:00 p.m., on board an A320neo aircraft, and to t hen travel aboard special flights by Aegean and Olympic airlines to Alexandroupolis, Chania (Crete), Samos, Larissa, Limnos, Ioannina, Corfu, and Cephalonia. Each arrival is timed differently but all fall between 6:30 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. on Holy Saturday.

In addition to the aforementioned cities, other airlines will transport the Holy Light to even more cities. Among them, Sky Express is scheduled to fly with the flame to Thessaloniki, Iraklio (Crete), Rhodes, Kos, Mytilini, Chios, Mykonos and Santorini, on flights arriving between 8:15 and 9:50 p.m. [AMNA]

