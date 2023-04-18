NEWS

European Parliament backs reform of EU carbon market

Birds fly over a closed steel factory where chimneys of another working factory are seen in background, in Tangshan, Hebei province, China, Feb. 27, 2016. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo/Reuters]

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to approve sweeping reforms to the European Union’s carbon market, which are expected to hike the cost of polluting in Europe in the coming years and cut CO2 emissions faster.

The reforms would cut the supply of carbon permits in the market faster than planned, phase out free permits for industries by 2034 and gradually bring the shipping sector into the carbon market, starting in 2024.

MEPs approved the changes with 413 votes in favor, 167 against and 57 abstentions.

The reforms were agreed by negotiators from the European Parliament and EU countries last year. They still need final approval from EU countries, due in the next few weeks, to enter into force. [Reuters]

