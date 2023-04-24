Dendias raises concerns over EU handling of Sudan crisis

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his gratitude towards EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Italy upon his arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday. He thanked them for their assistance in the evacuation of Greek citizens from Khartoum, while also noting that Europe has not received “a very good mark” overall with regards to the crisis in Sudan.

“In today’s Council I will ask for a detailed discussion on issues concerning the evacuation of European citizens from Khartoum. I had already discussed it with Josep Borrell and he accepted my request,” Dendias said.

He further highlighted the contradiction of voting on texts such as the strategic compass but not being able to organize a European evacuation mission. “Europe is judged by its ability to react to crises… Regarding the crisis in Sudan we haven’t gotten a very good mark,” he said. [AMNA]