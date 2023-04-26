NEWS

Erdogan cuts off TV interview citing stomach flu

File photo. [AP]

During a joint interview with Ulke TV and Kanal 7 on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had to abruptly pause the live broadcast and later apologized for his absence, citing a sudden bout of stomach flu. 

Erdogan, now 69, had been campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections, and he had given three speeches earlier that day. 

Due to his hectic schedule, the interview started more than 90 minutes late and was cut off after just ten minutes into the show, leaving the reporter mid-question. 

However, the live stream resumed shortly after, with Erdogan explaining his unexpected absence and seeking forgiveness from the audience. 

“Yesterday and today were hard work. That’s why I got a stomach flu,” Erdogan said. “At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we canceled the program. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience’s forgiveness,” he said.

The Turkish leader then answered a few more questions before concluding the interview.

“I convey my best wishes to Mr Erdogan,” opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu tweeted moments after the episode aired.

