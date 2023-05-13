Sakellaropoulou to visit Iceland for CoE Summit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will travel to Reykjavík, Iceland, on May 16-17 to attend the Council of Europe’s Summit of Heads of State & Government (CoE Reykjavík Summit), he office said.

According to Council of Europe, the Summit will be “an historic opportunity for European leaders to reaffirm their common commitment to the Council of Europe’s core values and to refocus its mission in the light of new threats to human rights and democracy, and to further support Ukraine through concrete measures to help achieve justice for the victims of the Russian aggression.”

The Summit is also expected to boost initiatives to address emerging challenges to democracy and human rights, including the environment and artificial intelligence. At the end of the meeting, Iceland will hand over the Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers to Latvia.