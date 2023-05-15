NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou to attend Council of Europe summit in Iceland

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will embark on a trip to Iceland on Monday to attend the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe, scheduled to take place in Reykjavik from May 15 to May 17. 

The summit will provide a significant opportunity for European leaders to reaffirm their shared dedication to the core values of the Council of Europe, while also reevaluating its mission in light of new challenges to human rights and democracy. 

Additionally, the leaders will discuss concrete measures to support Ukraine and seek justice for the victims of Russian aggression. 

The summit is expected to promote initiatives aimed at addressing emerging threats to democracy and human rights, such as those related to the environment and artificial intelligence. 

Furthermore, the conclusion of the summit will see Iceland handing over the Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers to Latvia. 

A final press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, at 2.30 p.m. [Combined reports]

