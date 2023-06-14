NEWS

Erdogan criticizes Greece’s armaments program, plans to raise concerns with Athens

[AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced criticism of Greece’s armaments program, expressing his intention to address the issue with the next prime minister in Athens.

During a press briefing on his return flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan emphasized his willingness to discuss the matter with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, should he be re-elected as prime minister in the June 25th ballot. This conversation could take place in Vilnius during the NATO summit scheduled for July 11-12.

“We are well aware of what we will convey: ‘Mr Prime Minister, it is time to halt the armament efforts. Where do you intend to go with these armaments? The United States consistently provides you with a substantial supply of weaponry. Why do you continue to procure them? Are they given to you for free?'” Erdogan said.

He further asserted, “It is crucial to acknowledge that our purpose is to contain our adversaries, not to augment their numbers. This is Turkey, and this is Erdogan’s stance.”

Turkey Defense Diplomacy

