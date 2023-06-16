NEWS

EU’s Borrell calls crisis meeting with Kosovo’s Kurti, Serbia’s Vucic

Trucks with goods queue at the Kosovo-Serbia border crossing in Merdare, Kosovo, June 15, 2023. [Valdrin Xhemaj/Reuters]

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called crisis talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for next week, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

“He invited both leaders for a ‘crisis meeting’ in Brussels next week,” EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said. “We will share more details at a later stage.”

Tensions between the two Balkan neighbours have increased dramatically in recent weeks, prompting fears of a major outbreak of violence between the former wartime foes. 

