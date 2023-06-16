EU’s Borrell calls crisis meeting with Kosovo’s Kurti, Serbia’s Vucic
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called crisis talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for next week, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
“He invited both leaders for a ‘crisis meeting’ in Brussels next week,” EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said. “We will share more details at a later stage.”
Tensions between the two Balkan neighbours have increased dramatically in recent weeks, prompting fears of a major outbreak of violence between the former wartime foes.