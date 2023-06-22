ND leader meets with Obama

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Thursday with former US president Barack Obama, who is visiting Greece and will be speaking at an event at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

“A true pleasure to speak with Barack Obama in Athens. Our shared values, resonating perhaps a bit more here, the birthplace of democracy, were the common thread in our discussion on the very real challenges our societies and youth face. I look forward to welcoming him again soon,” Mitsotakis posted on Twitter.

Later on Thursday, at 5.30 p.m. Mitsotakis will attend a discussion at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation between Barack Obama and SNF president Andreas Dracopoulos during the SNF Nostos Conference, on ways to strengthen democracy and the importance of supporting the next generation of leaders. [AMNA]