Greek and Bulgarian leaders discuss bilateral relations, mutual cooperation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Bulgarian counterpart Nikolai Denkov at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Monday.

As he welcomed Denkov, Mitsotakis addressed the devastating forest fires plaguing Greece and expressed gratitude for Bulgaria’s offer of assistance, as well as appreciation for the international aid received during this challenging time.

“These are the unfortunate, real consequences of climate change. We are facing another difficult summer ahead, but we are doing our best,” Mitsotakis said.

Regarding Bulgaria, the Greek prime minister conveyed deep appreciation for their support, which he said exemplifies the excellent level of bilateral relations between the two countries. He acknowledged the multitude of issues to discuss and described Bulgaria as a strategic partner for Greece. He expressed eagerness to delve into their European agenda, as well as collaborate on matters pertaining to energy, infrastructure, and transport.

Mitsotakis emphasized Bulgaria’s significance as an essential economic partner for Greece, as it represents a substantial market for Greek exports and a crucial destination for foreign direct investments. Additionally, he highlighted the cultural closeness between the nations, noting the high number of Bulgarian visitors to Greece each summer, and warmly welcomed Denkov as a “friend of Greece.”

The Bulgarian premier reciprocated the positive sentiment, noting the strong foundations of their relations and the many mutual interests they share. He underlined the importance of cooperation for the security of NATO’s eastern wing.

Denkov arrived in Greece with a robust team to discuss specific projects in the areas mentioned above. He expressed satisfaction with the active cooperation with Greece and looked forward to continuing this collaboration at a rapid pace.

During the meeting involving both delegations, discussions revolved around enhancing trade and economic relations, cooperation in energy, transport, and connectivity, European matters including migration, and Bulgaria’s participation as the honored country in the 2023 Thessaloniki International Fair. [AMNA]

Diplomacy Politics Bulgaria

