New deal in the works with Kyiv

Athens and Kyiv have recently held direct talks in order to negotiate a bilateral agreement that will result in a form of commitment on the side of Greece to give guarantees of security in several sectors, not only defense. On a broader political level, the two sides are discussing the creation of a framework that will bring bilateral relations between Greece and Ukraine in line with the spirit of the G7 leaders’ declaration and, later, the European Council to continue long-term support for Kyiv on a practical level as well. The debate over the issue’s political dimensions is currently taking place at the level of foreign ministries.

Should these discussions be concluded, consideration will also be given to how certain dimensions of the agreement can be specified. However, the Americans are also taking part in these contacts.

Long-term goals include the reconstruction of Ukraine and its incorporation into Western European economic frameworks. One of the topics under debate is Ukraine’s energy security, which, by definition, is no longer dependent on Russia. Needless to say, the existing structures in northern Greece (TAP), linking pipelines, and the expanding capacity of the Alexandroupoli port are critical in the debate over Ukraine’s energy independence from Russia. In terms of principles, one of the concerns of great significance to Greece is international law, international justice administration, and the rule of law.

This is an area where Athens is expected to seek to play a role, as Ukraine fundamentally respects the jurisdiction and judgments of all international courts.

In fact, because of the war, it is clearly evident that the priority is to continue to support the Ukrainian fighting capability.

The requirements are more or less widely known, and principally include anti-aircraft defense, artillery, armored vehicles, and fighter aircraft. The requirement for a steady supply of ammunition (155mm bullets and shells), is seen in Athens as an opportunity for the reconstruction of a portion of Hellenic Defense Systems.