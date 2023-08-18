NEWS

PM speaks with Cypriot president, slams attacks against UN peacekeepers 

PM speaks with Cypriot president, slams attacks against UN peacekeepers 
A UN police officer walks in front of a UN vehicle at the square of Pyla village at the UN buffer zone, outskirt of coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, on Jan. 8, 2009. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his “strong disapproval” of the attacks against a group of international peacekeepers in Cyprus by Turkish Cypriots trying to build a road that would encroach on a UN-controlled buffer zone during a call with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday.

“I contacted the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodulides and I expressed to him my strong disapproval of the unacceptable attacks by Turkish Cypriots against the members of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus, in the area of Pyla,” Mitsotakis said on the prime minister’s official Twitter account.

“Greece and Cyprus are perfectly coordinated to take the appropriate actions at the international level,” he added.

The UN said Friday the attack happened as peacekeepers stood in the way of work crews building a road to connect the village of Arsos in the Turkish-occupied northern part of the divided island with the mixed Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot village of Pyla, just south of the buffer zone and inside the Greek Cypriot south, where the island’s internationally recognized government is seated.

A video seen by the Associated Press showed scores of Turkish Cypriots accosting a much smaller group of Slovak and British UN soldiers trying to hold them back from starting work inside the buffer zone. Some peacekeepers suffered blows to the face as they linked arms to push back the advancing Turkish Cypriots. The UN said three soldiers had to be treated for minor injuries.

The violence constitutes a serious escalation of tensions not seen on the island in years.

[Kathimerini, AP]

Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
UN condemns assault on personnel and vehicles inside Cyprus buffer zone
NEWS

UN condemns assault on personnel and vehicles inside Cyprus buffer zone

UN says it will block road construction that would encroach on a buffer zone in divided Cyprus
NEWS

UN says it will block road construction that would encroach on a buffer zone in divided Cyprus

Tension rises at Cyprus migrant squat
NEWS

Tension rises at Cyprus migrant squat

Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
NEWS

Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful

TASS: Russia to provide consular services in occupied Cyprus
NEWS

TASS: Russia to provide consular services in occupied Cyprus

Russia to provide consular services in Turkish-occupied Cyprus
NEWS

Russia to provide consular services in Turkish-occupied Cyprus