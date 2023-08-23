NEWS

Turkish fighter jets infringe on Athens FIR

A pair of Turkish F-16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Wednesday without having submitted a flight plan, said the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS).

The fighter jets flew over the northeastern region of the Aegean and were intercepted by Greek fighter jets, per international protocols.

The last time that Turkish military aircraft entered Athens FIR without having submitted a flight plan was on August 21, on July 14, and a few months earlier on February 3.  

[AMNA]

Defense Turkey

