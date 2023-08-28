NEWS

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow soon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will hold talks in Moscow “in the nearest future,” the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Turkey is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal that allows for the export of grain via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

The Kremlin has said President Vladimir Putin is likely to hold talks in person soon with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on the Black Sea grain accord and other issues, but no date or venue has yet been announced. [Reuters]

Diplomacy Russia Turkey

