Energy cooperation with Israel deepens

Greece, Israel and Cyprus discussed the potential for a long-term energy connection linking the Arabian peninsula with Europe during the trilateral summit in Nicosia on Monday between Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Benjamin Netanyahu and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

Despite the fact that the EuroAsia Interconnector – the electricity interconnection between Israel, Cyprus and Greece – is the most advanced project, they discussed the possibility of connecting this cooperation to existing agreements in the Abraham Accords and those under negotiation, particularly in the energy sector. Netanyahu referred to the possibility of an infrastructure and electrical link between Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Europe.

With the the production of surplus energy from renewable energy sources (RES) in Arab countries a given, the EU has an interest in electricity transmission cables. Although the EastMed gas pipeline is always on the agenda in theory, this project is in deep freeze. The discussions now are mainly about the possibility of expanding infrastructure and LNG facilities.

“Greece is not producing natural gas at the moment, but it is a natural entry point for natural gas into the European market, with significant investments currently under way in our country,” Mitsotakis said, noting Greece’s interest in seeing how Israeli and Cypriot gas can be exported to the EU. He added that solutions that enjoy the support of both governments, and that have also been tested in the demands of the market, “will certainly have our support.”

The trilateral meeting in Nicosia made clear the will of all to expand this cooperation scheme. In addition to references to the 3+1 format with the participation of the US and Netanyahu’s aim to expand energy cooperation with Arab countries, Mitsotakis also raised the issue of an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Greek PM stressed the need for civil protection cooperation and the effort to integrate Israel more closely into the EU’s civil protection activities. He also noted the importance of artificial intelligence for the prevention of destructive fires. “We are already talking with Israel about solutions based on artificial intelligence that will provide us with early detection capabilities,” he said.

Security and defense were also discussed between Mitsotakis and Netanyahu. In recent years Israel has been Greece’s third largest supplier of weapons systems after the US and France, while investments have also been made in the defense industry.