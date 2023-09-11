Turkish-Cypriot journalist Sener Levent sentenced to one year in jail

Sener Levent, the journalist and editor-in-chief of the Turkish Cypriot newspaper Avrupa, has been sentenced in absentia to one year in prison in Turkey after his article “The Kurds and Us.”

According to Yeni Duzen, the article was deemed offensive to the Turkish President. Levent has thus faced prosecution in Turkey.

This is the second lawsuit filed against Levent, after he had been prosecuted for a cartoon published in 2017 and again sentenced in absentia to one here in prison in Ankara.

The court instructed Levent to pay a fine for postage and notification fees of the prosecution, a sum he has refused to pay, adamantly rejecting the entire charges.

Levent stated, “Because they did not get the outcome they wanted from our courts, they began prosecuting us in absentia in Ankara. They dismantled a fair and independent judiciary in Turkey. They nullified it. The courts are at the disposal of Tayyip Erdogan.”

Levent noted that there are thousands of similar cases against journalists in Turkey.