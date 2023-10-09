NEWS

EU foreign ministers to discuss situation in Israel and Palestinian territories

An emergency meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers will take place on Tuesday, as was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell on Monday.

“I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region,” said Borell in a post on the X platform. 

As explained by EU spokesperson, Peter Stano, the meeting will take place in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday afternoon. Some ministers are already in Muscat for the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Meeting. Foreign Ministers that cannot attend in person will participate via video conference.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis travelled to Muscat on Monday to participate in the EU-GCC Ministerial Meeting.

