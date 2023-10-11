NEWS

Greek foreign ministry welcomes UN-brokered consensus on Pyla buffer zone, Cyprus

Greece “welcomes the consensus that was reached after intense, thorough negotiations between the Republic of Cyprus and the UN Peacekeeping Force about the area north of Pyla,” said the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry responded to a statement released on October 9 by Colin Stewart, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) & Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus (DSASG). The Greek ministry commended his “constructive role in reaching this agreement.”

This “consensus secures the status quo in the buffer zone, restores order, and creates conditions for building trust and re-approaching Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, promoting the region’s development to the benefit of all who live there,” said the ministry.

Calling this a positive development, the Greek ministry said that Cyprus’ constructive stance favored the outcome, noting also that this will help restart talks about resolving the Cyprus issue under a new UN Cyprus envoy.

The Pyla plateau is known as a community under UN jurisdiction, inhabited by both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. [AMNA]

