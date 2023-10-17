Greece, Turkey, discuss ‘positive agenda’ during ministerial meetings in Athens

Greece and Turkey held the 5th round of discussions on a joint action plan within the scope of a “positive agenda” between the two countries, according to a joint statement issued by the Foreign Ministry after meetings were held in Athens on Monday and Tuesday.

In the first meeting between Deputy Foreign Ministers Konstantinos Fragogiannis and Ambassador Burak Akcapar on Monday, the two sides “reaffirmed their common goal to provide concrete outcomes for the 5th High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) meeting to be held on December 7 in Thessaloniki on items of the positive agenda such as business-economy, tourism, transportation, energy, science and technology, agriculture, environment, social security & health, youth, education and sports.”

On Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Ministers and Ambassadors Alexandra Papadopoulou and Burak Akcapar discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues were discussed. The two sides “agreed to build on the existing positive atmosphere in order to identify areas of agreement and cooperation, both at the bilateral and the international level.”

They reviewed the preparations for the upcoming HLCC in December, as well as the confidence building measures and exploratory talks. “In that respect, the two sides expressed their commitment to continuing these dialogue channels, in view of reaching a common understanding,” the ministry said.