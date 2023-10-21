NEWS

Cyprus police arrest 4 people after a small explosion near the Israeli Embassy

Cyprus police arrest 4 people after a small explosion near the Israeli Embassy
File photo.

Police in Cyprus said Saturday they arrested four people on suspicion of setting off a small explosive device that caused no damage not far from Israeli Embassy in the capital Nicosia.

Police said the four, ranging in ages between 17 and 21, face charges of attempted destruction of property using explosives, possession and use of explosives and possession of a knife.

Police did not say whether the bombing some 30 meters (98 feet) from the Israeli Embassy was connected to the war in Gaza. Security has been stepped up across the European Union following Hamas’ attack on Israel October 7 and the ensuing hostilities.

The suspects will appear before a Nicosia court later Saturday for a hearing to decide the duration of their detention until investigators can formally bring charges against them or they will be released.

According to police, two of the suspects were spotted walking near the scene of the explosion, while the other two were sitting inside a car parked in a nearby alley. Two knives and a hammer were also found inside the vehicle.

Bomb squad officers said a “very small quantity of pyrotechnic material” was found inside a small metallic object at the scene. [AP]

Cyprus Terrorism Israel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mossad kidnapping inside Iran tied to Cyprus
NEWS

Mossad kidnapping inside Iran tied to Cyprus

Cypriot President Christodoulides to attend Egypt summit for Peace
NEWS

Cypriot President Christodoulides to attend Egypt summit for Peace

First batch of US citizens leaving Israel arrive in Cyprus by boat
NEWS

First batch of US citizens leaving Israel arrive in Cyprus by boat

Two thousand US citizens evacuating from Haifa to Limassol port
NEWS

Two thousand US citizens evacuating from Haifa to Limassol port

US Embassy to lead American evacuation from Haifa to Cyprus
NEWS

US Embassy to lead American evacuation from Haifa to Cyprus

Cyprus becomes safe haven for people heading to, leaving Israel
NEWS

Cyprus becomes safe haven for people heading to, leaving Israel