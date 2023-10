(L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, European Council President Charles Michel and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on 27 October 2023. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA]

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after a European Union summit in Brussels, said several European countries are looking to build up a “humanitarian coalition” regarding Gaza and talks were being held with Cyprus and Greece over this.

“Cyprus could serve as a base for humanitarian operations,” Macron said on Friday.

[Reuters]