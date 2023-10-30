Tons of waste removed from Kalloni Bay

A large amount of waste was collected and removed last week from Kalloni Bay in Mytilini by divers from the environmental organization iSea and the Department of Oceanography of the University of the Aegean, the municipality of Western Lesvos, and volunteers.

The action aimed at raising awareness of marine pollution issues.

For three hours, eight divers retrieved all kinds of waste (tires, plastic and aluminum packaging, ropes, fabrics, anchors, nets, etc.) from the bottom of the fishing shelter in Kalloni Bay, which were then removed by municipal employees and volunteers.

At the same time, a member of the iSea organization informed the public about the thousands of tons of waste that end up in the Mediterranean Sea every year, significantly degrading marine and coastal ecosystems and injuring or even killing marine species.