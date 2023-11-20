NEWS

“Turkish minorities” in western Thrace are a priority, says Turkish FM

“Turkish minorities” in western Thrace are a priority, says Turkish FM
File photo.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in his speech at the Turkish National Assembly on Monday spoke of “Turkish minorities” in western Thrace and in the Dodecanese being a priority to the Turkish government.  

“The condition of the Turkish minority of western Thrace and our expatriates living in the Dodecanese is an issue we prioritize. We are closely monitoring the issue of rights protection concerning education, religious freedoms and institution management, as required by the Treaty of Lausanne and international agreements,” stressed the Turkish FM. 

Concerning the Cyrpus issue, Fidan said that negotiations must take place “between two states, and not between two communities.”

“We will continue to delicately protect our rights in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean. We want to promote relations with our neighbor, Greece, through an honest and constructive dialogue that is based on a positive agenda,” he added. 

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
USCIRF report: Examination of threats to religious sites in Turkey
NEWS

USCIRF report: Examination of threats to religious sites in Turkey

Greece and Turkey can solve certain differences with dialogue, says Erdogan
NEWS

Greece and Turkey can solve certain differences with dialogue, says Erdogan

Erdogan links German support of Israel in Gaza to Holocaust guilt
NEWS

Erdogan links German support of Israel in Gaza to Holocaust guilt

Turkish minister sees ‘historic period’ with Greece
NEWS

Turkish minister sees ‘historic period’ with Greece

Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen
NEWS

Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen

Turkey’s Erdogan calls Israel ‘terror state’
NEWS

Turkey’s Erdogan calls Israel ‘terror state’