NEWS

Albanian court delays decision on Beleri’s swearing-in request

Albanian court delays decision on Beleri’s swearing-in request
File photo.

Albania’s Special Appeals Court for Corruption and Organized Crime has postponed for December 11 the examination of a request from Fredi Beleri, the elected mayor of Himara currently in pretrial detention, who is seeking permission to be sworn in before the municipal council.

According to reports, the representatives of the prison administration claimed that Beleri’s request should be rejected because it is not based on legislation while Belleri’s lawyers argued that this right is safeguarded by the country’s Constitution.

Greek ambassador to Albania, Konstantina Kamitsi, was present at the hearing.

Beleri was arrested two days before the May 14 elections on charges of vote-buying.

Athens has warned it will block Albania’s EU accession path if the Balkan country does not respect the rights of the ethnic Greek official.

Albania Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Beleri’s continued detention threatens Albania’s accession process, Greece tells EU
NEWS

Beleri’s continued detention threatens Albania’s accession process, Greece tells EU

Greek minister says ongoing Beleri detention a European issue, not bilateral
NEWS

Greek minister says ongoing Beleri detention a European issue, not bilateral

Detained Himare mayor-elect Beleri thanks Greek state, minister for support
NEWS

Detained Himare mayor-elect Beleri thanks Greek state, minister for support

Double standards weighing down Beleri case
NEWS

Double standards weighing down Beleri case

Beleri alleges political expediency behind judicial delays
NEWS

Beleri alleges political expediency behind judicial delays

Beleri case upsets Albania political scene
NEWS

Beleri case upsets Albania political scene