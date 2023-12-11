NEWS

Court resumes examination of Beleri’s request to swear in amidst charges

Albania’s Special Appeals Court for Corruption and Organized Crime is set to resume the examination of Fredi Beleri’s request on Monday. Beleri, the elected mayor of Himare currently in pretrial detention on charges of vote-buying, is seeking permission to be sworn in before the municipal council.

A gathering of people, including friends and relatives from Himare, is anticipated outside the court to express support for Beleri, who has been in prison for seven months, state broadcaster ERT reported on Monday.

In a recent interview on Albanian television, Prime Minister Edi Rama underscored the independence of the country’s judiciary. He emphasized that neither he nor his government has intervened or plans to intervene in the issue which has strained relations with Greece.

