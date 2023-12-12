NEWS

Police see no Husky abuse

The police said on Tuesday that from the evidence it has seen so far there are no signs of human abuse against an 8-year-old Husky that died of severe injuries last week in Arachova, making the Mount Parnassos resort the target of an online boycott campaign by animal lovers who say the dog was violently tortured.

In comments to Mega TV, police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou clarified that investigators cannot determine the cause of death before toxicological test results come in.

“The police don’t have vets and don’t issue medical opinions, let’s make that clear. Based on depositions and our video footage, we don’t see a human abusing the dog,” she said.

