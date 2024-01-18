NEWS

Greek crew member repatriated from seized oil tanker St Nikolas

Greek crew member repatriated from seized oil tanker St Nikolas
St Nikolas ship X1 oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in the Gulf of Oman which state media says was seized is seen in the Tokyo bay, Japan, October 4, 2020, in this handout picture. [Daisuke Nimura/Handout via Reuters]

The Greek cadet who worked onboard St Nikolas, the Greek-owned oil tanker seized by the Iranian navy last week, is to be repatriated, as announced on Thursday by the ship’s managing company, Empire Navigation. 

The 19-year-old trainee captain will return to Greece accompanied by the Greek ambassador from Dubai.

“Regardless of this positive news, our Company remains committed to the safe release of all crew members. The remaining 18 seafarers, still onboard the vessel anchored at Bandar Abbas in Iran, are in good health and in contact with their families,” stated the company.

The St Nikolas, loaded with 145,000 metric tons of crude oil from Basra, Iraq, bound for Aliaga, Turkey, via the Suez, was captured on January 11 in Oman waters. 

The ship, previously named “Suez Rajan,” was apprehended by the US during a sanctions enforcement operation. Tehran had warned that such actions wouldn’t go unanswered.

Diplomacy Iran Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Iran’s navy seizes Greek-owned oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
NEWS

Iran’s navy seizes Greek-owned oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

DFC commits $125 mln to modernize Elefsina shipyard
ECONOMY

DFC commits $125 mln to modernize Elefsina shipyard

As ties warm, Erdogan says Greece may be able to benefit from a Turkish power plant
NEWS

As ties warm, Erdogan says Greece may be able to benefit from a Turkish power plant

Erdogan says Turkey, Greece could cooperate on nuclear energy
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey, Greece could cooperate on nuclear energy

Erdogan: joint drilling with Israel in the Med
NEWS

Erdogan: joint drilling with Israel in the Med

Dendias, Blinken open new round of talks on defense, energy, Ukraine
NEWS

Dendias, Blinken open new round of talks on defense, energy, Ukraine