Greek crew member repatriated from seized oil tanker St Nikolas

St Nikolas ship X1 oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in the Gulf of Oman which state media says was seized is seen in the Tokyo bay, Japan, October 4, 2020, in this handout picture. [Daisuke Nimura/Handout via Reuters]

The Greek cadet who worked onboard St Nikolas, the Greek-owned oil tanker seized by the Iranian navy last week, is to be repatriated, as announced on Thursday by the ship’s managing company, Empire Navigation.

The 19-year-old trainee captain will return to Greece accompanied by the Greek ambassador from Dubai.

“Regardless of this positive news, our Company remains committed to the safe release of all crew members. The remaining 18 seafarers, still onboard the vessel anchored at Bandar Abbas in Iran, are in good health and in contact with their families,” stated the company.

The St Nikolas, loaded with 145,000 metric tons of crude oil from Basra, Iraq, bound for Aliaga, Turkey, via the Suez, was captured on January 11 in Oman waters.

The ship, previously named “Suez Rajan,” was apprehended by the US during a sanctions enforcement operation. Tehran had warned that such actions wouldn’t go unanswered.