PM to meet farmers if blockades are lifted; date to be finalized Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meeting with farmer representatives will reportedly take place on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning after his return from Belgrade, provided they lift their roadblocks on the national highway network. The date is expected to be finalized on Friday.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Mitsotakis is willing to meet with farmers and the government is waiting to be informed who the representatives will be. The farmers, who have sent a letter to the government regarding their demands, announced an escalation of mobilizations on Tuesday, including blockades on the country’s highways and a possible march to Athens.

“The letter was indeed received from representatives of the blockades. The prime minister, obviously, as we have said many times, is willing to meet them on Monday. From then on we are waiting to be informed who he will meet and who are represented by those he will meet,” he noted.

The government says the fiscal space has been exhausted, but there can be a discussion on a number of issues that concern farmers, such as illegal imports and how to pay back the Special Consumption Tax on oil for the third year.