Protesting farmers to close border with North Macedonia for four hours

Farmers from Florina and Western Macedonia protesting about soaring production costs and compensation payments will close Greece’s border crossing with North Macedonia for four hours on Monday.

The action, scheduled between noon and 4 p.m., was chosen to coincide with a meeting of European agriculture ministers to discuss the new Common Agricultural Policy. Tractors and protesters will line the road in front of the Niki border crossing with North Macedonia.

“This is the last battle we are fighting for now that the new CAP will be discussed, which we ask to be abolished and redesigned, so that it does not become the tombstone of the primary sector,” farmers’ representative Giorgos Bellis said on Saturday.

For their part, the farmers of Kastoria will keep the local customs office closed on Monday.