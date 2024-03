A Thessaloniki court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to a total of 19 years in prison after convicting him of the sexual abuse and rape of his underage niece.

The court found that the crimes were committed in 2016 and 2021, when the victim was 11 and 16 years old, respectively.

The case ended up in court when the girl revealed to her mother what had happened to her.

The court did not recognize any mitigating circumstances.