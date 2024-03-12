Zelenskyy: Putin must be ‘sick’ to attack Odesa during Mitsotakis visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin must have been “sick” to have launched a missile strike on the port city of Odesa last week when Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was visiting the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy was replying to a question from a journalist from French broadcaster BFMTV who asked him: “Last week, when you were in Odesa next to the Greek prime minister, a missile strike occurred a few hundred meters away from you. Do you think Putin was trying to kill you?”

“When we are at war and when we have the leader of Greece, or the leader of any state, and you, no matter what your goal is, you take dangerous steps and launch a ballistic missile several hundred meters from where that leader is, then I think that you must be sick,” the president said. [Kathimerini/Ukrinform]