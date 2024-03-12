NEWS

Zelenskyy: Putin must be ‘sick’ to attack Odesa during Mitsotakis visit

Zelenskyy: Putin must be ‘sick’ to attack Odesa during Mitsotakis visit
[Reuters]

Russian President Vladimir Putin must have been “sick” to have launched a missile strike on the port city of Odesa last week when Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was visiting the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy was replying to a question from a journalist from French broadcaster BFMTV who asked him: “Last week, when you were in Odesa next to the Greek prime minister, a missile strike occurred a few hundred meters away from you. Do you think Putin was trying to kill you?”

“When we are at war and when we have the leader of Greece, or the leader of any state, and you, no matter what your goal is, you take dangerous steps and launch a ballistic missile several hundred meters from where that leader is, then I think that you must be sick,” the president said. [Kathimerini/Ukrinform]

Ukraine Russia Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russians likely knew of Greek presence
NEWS

Russians likely knew of Greek presence

PM’s Ukraine visit turns into thriller 
NEWS

PM’s Ukraine visit turns into thriller 

Odesa missile struck drone warehouse, Russian MOD says
NEWS

Odesa missile struck drone warehouse, Russian MOD says

Kremlin: Putin to discuss Ukraine with Turkey’s Erdogan
NEWS

Kremlin: Putin to discuss Ukraine with Turkey’s Erdogan

Ukraine envoy praises Cyprus support for sanctions on Russia
NEWS

Ukraine envoy praises Cyprus support for sanctions on Russia

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
NEWS

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara