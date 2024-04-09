ENVIRONMENT

Greenpeace stepping up campaign for free drinking water

Children cool off at a public, Venetian-era water fountain in the village of Spili in Rethymno, Crete, in a 2020 file photo. [Stelios Volitakis/InTime News]

Greenpeace Greece is stepping up a campaign to petition local authorities across the country to repair and/or install fountains and taps that will provide the public with free, clean drinking water.

In a letter sent out to supporters and others on Tuesday, the environmental conservation group sought support for its campaign, stressing that “water is precious, which is why we should have access to it wherever we are, but it is also an inalienable right.”

It added that a bigger network of public drinking fountains would also go a long way towards reducing waste from plastic bottles, while a concerted effort to repair and upgrade existing networks would help local communities manage their water resources better.

“According to legislation, municipalities are obligated to provide free drinking water in public spaces, and that’s exactly what we’re pressuring them to do,” Greenpeace said.

Another part of the campaign concerns getting members of the public to help Greenpeace fill out its map of springs, taps and coolers where free drinking water is available.

The map, it added, has 532 locations so far and more are being added every day.

