Greece can serve as entry point for energy to the north, PM says

Greece can serve as a natural entry point for energy from the south to the north, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, where he is attending the summit of the Three Seas Initiative.

He said that Greece can open up the “southern route of connectivity, whether it concerns rail and road connectivity or energy” for “either natural gas or energy from renewable sources.”

The Three Seas Initiative is an informal intergovernmental platform, founded by Poland and Croatia, that brings together 13 EU countries located between the Baltic, Black, Adriatic and Aegean Seas.

Greece became an official member of the initiative in 2023 and the summit marks the first time Greece is represented at the forum, which Mitsotakis said was being “held in a period of major geopolitical turmoil in Europe.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece’s support for Ukraine in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the latest Russian attacks in Ukraine.

The prime minister also accepted an invitation from Zelenskyy to participate in the peace conference to be held in Switzerland in June.

On Friday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, in Warsaw. [AMNA]