Man takes his own life after domestic violence incident

A 29-year-old man has been found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in the Athens suburb of Glyfada, shortly after residents noticed that he was beating his partner.

At around 4.05 p.m., members of the public noticed the man physically assaulting his wife, 24, at the entrance to an apartment.

As a result of the commotion, police officers from the crime prevention unit (OPKE) who were passing by at the time moved to arrest him.

When the man noticed the police, he entered the apartment building and locked himself in an apartment.

A special police negotiator was then dispatched to the scene.

Officers, acting with the permission of a local prosecutor, later entered the apartment, where they found the man dead, with a gunshot to the head and a Glock handgun lying nearby.

The man was known to the police, as he had been accused of involvement in a drug case. He had also been suspected of committing robbery, while his car was involved in a hit-and-run incident.