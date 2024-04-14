Turkish Foreign Min calls for de-escalation talks with Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reached out to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday stressing Turkey’s aim to avoid further escalation in the Middle East following Iran’s retaliatory measures against Israel Saturday night.

According to Turkish sources, Fidan specifically conveyed that “Turkey seeks an end to actions that heighten tensions in the region.”

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s Foreign Minister, stated that Iran’s response to Israel had concluded and affirmed Iran’s stance of refraining from initiating further actions unless provoked.

However, Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that if Iran faced another attack, its response would be even more robust next time.