Cypriot FM bemoans lack of goodwill from Turkey

The lack of goodwill from the Turkish side does not bode well for the reunification prospects of Cyprus, its Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said in an interview with Kathimerini. One cannot expect a gesture of goodwill, he said, when Ankara recently described not occupying all of Cyprus in 1974 as a mistake.

“The impasse is prolonged and has been reinforced by the intransigent attitude of the other side. This is nothing new,” he said. “This attitude does not create optimism, especially if the other side insists on the sovereign equality of two states. Our position is firm. We’re ready to pick up where we left off in Crans-Montana [2017 reunification talks].”

Referring to the Amalthea aid operation for Gaza initiated by Nicosia, he said it proves Cyprus’ geopolitical importance. “It helps reinforce the reality that Cyprus can play a role in the region as a pillar of stability, especially in crisis situations,” he stressed.