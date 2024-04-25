Far-right MP accuses colleague of strangulation attempt

Far-right Greek Solution MP Vasilis Grammenos claimed that former Spartan MP and current independent Konstantinos Floros tried to strangle him in an unprecedented violent incident within the Greek Parliament.

Grammenos alleged, “I not only received punches; he tried to strangle me.” He described being choked and punched in the nose during the struggle. Following the altercation, Floros reportedly circulated freely within the Parliament.

However, Floros argued in his defense, citing a personal dispute provoked by Grammenos’ abusive behavior.

The accused MP claims he never struck Grammenos and merely attempted to restrain him. Grammenos suffered nasal bone fractures and jaw sprains, according to state broadcaster ERT.

Floros, after testifying to the magistrate, has been released on bail and must abide by a restraining order to stay at least fifty meters away from Grammenos.