Ex-prosecutor sentenced over missing case files

The three-member Court of Criminal Appeals of Ioannina in northwestern Greece sentenced the former first instance prosecutor of the Ionian island of Corfu to five years in prison on Thursday, for criminal abuse of power and for misappropriation of public documents.

The prosecutor, who appealed the decision, was found responsible for thousands of case files that went missing. Her conviction followed a unanimous decision of the plenary of the Supreme Court on April 14, 2022, to dismiss her from the chamber without the right to work.

The former deputy head of the Secretariat of the Prosecutor’s Office, who was accused of complicity, was acquitted.

The case was brought to light in 2019 by the then prosecutor of Appeals of Corfu and former supervisor of the convicted woman, after an investigation, following complaints that reached her office. 

