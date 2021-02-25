Kostas Bakoyannis: The murderer should remain a murderer and nothing else

Opposing hatred, violence, and terrorism, is not a political or ideological act. It requires an unbreakable and unwavering commitment from all of us. Without asterisks, without footnotes, without ifs and buts, without other offsets. All mothers share the same grief for their children. All children mourn their parents in the same way. Death is the great equalizer.

The fact that Greece, unlike the rest of Europe, has not fully resolved its threat of domestic terrorism is specifically the result of the country’s political system, which has failed to materially reach the necessary consensus and consent on something which should be self-evident; that life is something sacred and no one has the right to end it.

The be-all and end-all is democracy itself. The rule of law. The institutions, the laws, the rules that apply to everyone equally, with no exceptions or exemptions. Of course, they also apply for a professional serial killer. Woe betide us if justice is tailor-made to suit every blackmailing criminal and his sentencing and conditions of incarceration are adjusted to suit his whims.

The state is, quite rightly, exhausting every legal avenue to keep this murderer alive, showing in practice the necessary generosity and strength of democracy, and the European values of the rule of law. Let his family and “comrades” respond to the moment appropriately. The right to life is something he did not afford his victims. The people he shot dead were not given the choice of life and death. We, their relatives, did not have the choice to keep them alive.

My father wrote “the political ethos is, and progressively becomes, the ethos of society.” There are results to public discourse. It has consequences. It can even lead to bloodshed. We experienced this forty years ago when the blatant lies featured in the vulgar front pages of certain newspapers found their way onto the manifestos of the terrorist group 17 November. They are the ones that loaded the guns.

Allow me a personal appeal with as much level-headedness as I can muster. Let us not allow ourselves to be taken in by a deranged Pied Piper of hate. We should not sleepwalk towards a swamp that threatens to swallow us whole. The murderer should remain a murderer and nothing else, not an opportunity or occasion for a political confrontation. His life is his own. But the lives of ten million Greeks, including our children, are our own.

Kostas Bakoyannis is the mayor of Athens.