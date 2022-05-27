Sending arms to Ukraine

What Russia originally thought was going to be a 48-hour cakewalk with Ukraine has now dragged on for more than three months and the fact that the country has held out as long as it has is already a defeat for Moscow.

The constant flow of military supplies to Ukraine from the West has been instrumental in this. Greece has also participated in this effort from the very beginning – and doing so is absolutely honorable and normal.

We are providing military assistance to a European country that came under an unprovoked attack from a superpower. Greece has also been acting in accordance with its commitments to the alliance to which it belongs.

As known, the government came under fierce criticism from the opposition for this assistance and now that it seems we are about to send more help, this criticism has spiked. As if by chance, the people complaining are the very same urging Ukraine to end the war by agreeing to cede part of its territory.

This is not the first time that Greece has sent weapons systems to a war zone. It is, however, the first time that objections are so loud. What joins the naysayers on the left and the right is the fact that they are pro-Russia.

Their argument that sending assistance abroad weakens Greek defenses is thin at best. Their real goal is to undermine efforts to strengthen Ukraine and for Greece to cause a rift in NATO by following a different line – two birds with one stone.

Greece should obviously continue doing what it’s doing, for moral and political reasons: because it must help a country that is defending itself and must be a reliable ally.

At the end of the day, I am sure that even the naysayers would want Greece to have the benefit of international assistance if it ever came under attack.