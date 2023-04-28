Gone with the wind

The negative assessment of the Environment Ministry’s Directorate of Natural Environment and Biodiversity has essentially pulled the plug on plans for the construction of six wind farms in the pristine southern part of the central Aegean island of Skyros. [AP]

The negative opinion of the Environment Ministry’s Biodiversity Directorate on the construction of wind parks with a total of 58 wind turbines in southern Skyros has brought relief to the island. The Monastery of Agia Lavra, which owns the land, has been pushing for its exploitation for years. Perhaps now, with the plans rejected for a second time, it would be wise for them to reconsider their policy. After all, what could be more Christian and respectful of nature, and thus of the greatness of God, than preserving the land as it is or donating it to the Municipality of Skyros?

About 400 kilometers to the west, the local community is in turmoil over similar plans. More than 500 people gathered on Mount Oiti in Central Greece on Sunday for a march from Vryzes to Pyrgaki to protest against the imminent installation of five wind farms on the mountain’s highest peaks. The plan is opposed by the Regional Authority of Central Greece, the municipal councils of Lamia and Delphi, as well as local communities, organizations and associations.

The Environment Ministry has been ignoring the calls of scientists who point out that areas outside of Natura zones are more than sufficient to meet EU targets

Why are locals digging their heels in against the project? According to an announcement issued Monday, the installation of 28 wind turbines is planned on the highest peaks of Oiti, at altitudes of up to 2,150 meters, within the boundaries of the national park and the Natura protected area, and within the contours of an important area for birdlife and the borders of the archaeological site of the Heraion of Perachora. Need we say more?

In recent years, numerous protest movements, like that concerning Mount Oiti, have emerged throughout Greece. While some movements reject wind energy outright, using unscientific arguments, in most cases, local communities express concern about the potential destruction of pristine areas. Many areas have already been destroyed, such as Karystos on the island of Evia, which no longer resembles a protected area.

The Environment Ministry has been ignoring the calls of scientists who point out that areas outside of Natura zones are more than sufficient to meet EU targets. Whether this benefits the private companies operating in the area or not should not be a concern of the ministry. It’s time for them to make a bold decision while there is still time.