The NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center at Souda

In June, NMIOTC delivered VBSS-tailored training with a Mobile Education and Training Team (METT) to the boarding teams of the participating units of Exercise ADRION 23 in Italy. Above, an image from the ADRION exercise. [AMNA]

The maritime domain offers a three-dimensional space where maritime forces can maneuver. From the very beginning of naval history the core philosophy of sea interdiction was to deny the approach of enemy forces or sea commerce to main ports or vital sea areas. Such actions were called blockades and embargoes.

Additionally, non-wartime actions of state naval forces included anti-piracy and anti-slavery operations.

Nowadays, the modern term maritime interdiction operation (MIO) has been formalized, aiming at the protection of coastal states, vital sea lines of communications (SLOCs), choke points and straits of navigation, against the use of the maritime environment for proliferation, piracy, terrorism and human trafficking.

The aim of maritime interdiction is to determine whether a vessel is in compliance with or in violation of the stated reason and also to collect intelligence regarding activities taking place in the area of responsibility.

During this operation several activities, inherent to the mission, take place. Surveillance of the area of ops, situational and environmental awareness, recognition of potential perpetrators, approach for identification, interrogation and stopping of suspect vessels, compliant, noncompliant or even opposed boarding wherever needed, inspection and collection of evidence and finally seizure or diversion when the situation dictates, are the elements of MIOs.

Training is a crucial factor in the maritime interdiction. To that end, the Hellenic Armed Forces decided to establish and offer to the Alliance the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center (NMIOTC) in Souda Bay, Crete.

The NMIOTC is a NATO Education & Training Facility (NETF), the only one focused on the maritime domain. It is an international military organization which attained its full operational capability in October 2008 and was awarded by the Allied Command Transformation (ACT) with its second Quality Assurance Unconditional Accreditation in May 2019.

It is funded by Greece, as a framework nation, and it is multinationally and jointly manned by the 10 nations: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA.

The center is strategically located at one of the largest and most important natural ports in the Mediterranean with a considerable flow of naval units, and among three major international choke points, namely the Suez Canal, Gibraltar and the Dardanelles/Bosporus straits.

Its mission is to provide combined theoretical and practical training necessary for NATO forces and partners in order to better execute surface, sub-surface, aerial, surveillance and special operations activities in support of maritime interdiction operations. Moreover, the center supports the Alliance in research, experimentation, modeling and simulation, while it contributes to the lessons-learned process, and supports the development of MIO tactical doctrines, directives and manuals.

As maritime security is not only a military concern, the center’s training audience also includes civilians from law enforcement agencies and international organizations. NMIOTC offers 26 resident (in situ) courses, over a broad spectrum of MIO-related topics, ranging from visit, board, search and seizure procedures against threats like weapons of mass destruction, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, and improvised explosive devices, to forensics techniques and biometric data collection on scene. It also provides combat medical training and it is specialized in cyber defense, as part of maritime security.

The courses are in a modular structure, in order to allow for specific – tailored to needs – training, for naval units and teams, in accordance with the needs and their available time. In addition, specialized mobile training and education teams are often deployed to offer their services, wherever needed.

NMIOTC has established a network of national and international experts that contribute to the courses coming from INTERPOL, EUROPOL, the FBI and the US Department of Energy and maintains close links with academia, through 17 MoUs and educational cooperation agreements in effect.

Over the years, the numbers of trainees and events at NMIOTC have gradually and steadily increased.

Since its establishment, over 20,000 persons, from 107 countries around the world have been trained at NMIOTC, and for the year 2023, it is expected that more than 2,500 will attend one or more courses or activities at the center.

Needless to say, the Alliance and Greek authorities should look into the transformation of NMIOTC into a NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center for the conduct of Mediterranean maritime interdiction operations as well, in parallel with the already provided training. It is worth pointing out that the Hellenic Navy General Staff is receiving sincere congratulations for NMIOTC’s effective cooperation and important role in the world’s maritime security.

Panagiotis Chinofotis is a retired Hellenic Navy admiral, chief of defense emeritus and former state deputy.