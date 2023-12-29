Europeanism of a German cut

Wolfgang Schaeuble assumed the role of Germany’s finance minister in late October 2009, serving in this capacity for a full eight years. During this period, he collaborated, beginning with my own appointment a few weeks earlier, with nine successive Greek finance ministers. This observation alone serves as a clear indication of the impact he had on navigating the eurozone and Greek crises.

In the Federal Ministry of Finance, Schaeuble brought the background of a German jurist, emphasizing a commitment to stringent rules, coupled with the pragmatism of a politician who reluctantly accepted the role of being second in command. In forums such as the Eurogroup and Ecofin, he exhibited an undeniably European perspective, albeit of a German cut. This perspective was articulated through the prism of Germany’s status as the largest economy in the eurozone and Schaeuble’s seasoned political experience as a member of the EU’s strongest government.

From this position, Schaeuble swiftly confronted the outcomes and contradictions stemming from the imperfect architecture of the eurozone, largely a result of Germany’s own obsessions during the planning of the euro. This included adherence to the stringent regulations of the Stability and Growth Pact, the “no bailout” principle for other EU member-states, and the rejection of the European Central Bank’s role as a “lender of last resort.”

When faced with the Greek fiscal data for 2009, which exceeded acceptable limits, Schaeuble initially sought a solution within the confines of the existing paradigm. He framed the problem as solely Greek and proposed an exclusively Greek resolution, relying heavily on stringent austerity measures. During this initial period, Germany downplayed the systemic risk to the entire eurozone, adopting an overly political wait-and-see approach, with a keen focus on the domestic German political landscape, at a significant cost to Europe as a whole.

As the inadequacy of this policy became evident in the first quarter of 2010, a second phase ensued. Schaeuble successfully convinced the German chancellor of the imperative to support Greece and later other countries through institutional improvisations that allowed Germany to champion the rules of the European structure. This required, on the flip side, extremely stringent support conditions designed to convince the skeptical German electorate of the “necessary evil” of intervention and, ostensibly, to dissuade other countries from following in Greece’s footsteps.

During this period, German policy also made another error by consistently warning that Greece could be expelled from the eurozone if it failed to adhere to the prescribed program. The consequence was the rapid withdrawal of political support by the markets without any debt restructuring. Schaeuble eventually recognized this and executed a 180-degree turn, pressuring the ECB to agree, initially to an extension and ultimately to a substantial Greek debt “haircut” of approximately 50%, breaking yet another taboo.

This brings us to the final period, 2015. The goodwill observed in the initial days toward Greece and its efforts, always tempered with a significant degree of mistrust, had now transformed in the mind of the German finance minister into a conviction that Greece “does not want to and cannot” stay in the euro. The cumulative mistakes of the Greek side certainly played a significant role in this shift. Consequently, the formalization of the proposal for a “temporary” exit from the eurozone occurred, a proposition informally considered as early as 2011. However, the roles were by now reversed: The chancellor was no longer swayed by her finance minister, considering the potential cost of an exit greater than its deterrent effect, ultimately placing herself on the right side of history.

George Papaconstantinou is a former minister, a professor and dean of Executive Education at the European University Institute.