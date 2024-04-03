What have we achieved through our NATO membership?

For our six European countries, March 2024 marks two decades since the historic moment of NATO membership. It is also the 72nd anniversary of Greece’s accession to NATO, which has been a central element in shaping Greek foreign and defense policies.

The enlargement of NATO, 20 years ago, took place against the background of the profound transformations after the end of the Cold War and was an integral part of the process of the peaceful reunification of Europe.

For our six states, achieving NATO and EU membership marked the full integration into/return to the Western community of values, offering our citizens the most solid security guarantees in the history of our nations. The fulfillment of democratic reforms steered the process of accession of the new members. Our six countries, who, for decades, aspired for freedom under undemocratic regimes, and in the case of the Baltic countries under Soviet occupation, and shared strong historical desire for political change and a commitment to the respect of human rights and freedoms, have transformed into thriving democracies and reliable members of the most successful defensive alliance in history. Beside ensuring vital security to all allies, NATO membership also offers important opportunities for advancing cooperation with partner countries, including by exchanging best practices in various fields, such as cyber defense, strategic communication, emerging technologies, the climate change and security nexus, as well as the women, peace and security (WPS) agenda.

During these 20 years, mindful of the challenges in our neighborhood, we have become important contributors to the security and stability of the whole Euro-Atlantic community.

Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, unleashed in February 2022, has shattered peace and gravely altered the security environment in Europe.

It is our joint responsibility to keep supporting the brave Ukrainian defense efforts, with whatever it takes until victory, because Ukraine is protecting not only itself, but is also fighting for the security and stability in Europe and preservation of our community of values. By supporting Ukraine, our nations unequivocally stand against revisionism and aggression and demonstrate tangibly their commitment to rules-based international order and law, as well as to each country’s sovereignty and every nation’s right to choose its own security arrangements.

We need to realize that we are not only dealing with a brutal war against a sovereign state, which must be free to push its foreign policy goals, and a repeated violation of the international law; this war is designed to reshape the whole security architecture in Europe and to reintroduce the spheres of influence and the principle of “Might is right” at our doorsteps.

As the war against Ukraine started in February 2022, one could not help but wonder, “What if WE were not in NATO?” And now, two years later, with the Russian brutal aggression continuing, we wonder, “How far Russia is ready to go?”

Therefore, in line with supporting Ukraine, we need to keep improving NATO’s own collective defense and deterrence. Proving collective strength and determination in the Black, Baltic and Adriatic seas and throughout the Alliance is vital. We have to make sure that we have the necessary capabilities to defend every inch of allied territory, and make it clear that NATO will not hesitate to use them at any moment, to deter any aggressor.

At the allied summit in Madrid, in 2022, we endorsed a new strategic concept. Since last year, through the important decisions of the NATO Vilnius Summit, the Alliance has paved the way for scaling up NATO’s posture on the eastern flank, including through the recognition of the strategic importance of the Black Sea and the Western Balkans regions, as well as of the complexity of the interconnected challenges in the southern neighborhood, and through the adoption of the Regional Defense Plans and of the Rotational Air Defense Model. Since 2017, allies have deployed military personnel and equipment on the territories of eight members, thus strengthening the eastern flank. In this context, we seize this opportunity to commend the valuable contributions from all allied nations, in troops, logistics and infrastructure, including the Greek contribution and the strategic role of the port of Alexandroupoli. As for the Washington Summit, in July this year, when our Alliance will celebrate 75 years, we will send a clear signal of the transatlantic solidarity and resolve to defend every inch of allied territory, in the light of the current global threats and challenges. When we act in synergy, our voice is much stronger to revisionist actors who only understand the language of strength and aggression. With 20 years in NATO, our countries have become stronger and safer. That is why we believe NATO should stay true to its “Open Doors Policy” towards like-minded countries that are willing to safeguard the security and freedom of the Euro-Atlantic area, including Ukraine, which is part of Euro-Atlantic family. We as allies are working closely to support Ukraine’s NATO perspective in line with Vilnius Summit decisions.

This is an op-ed by the chiefs of the diplomatic missions of Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia accredited to the Hellenic Republic.