They wanted a government job 

Sometimes I wish that I lived in a country somewhere between my native Greece and the USA where I live. By between I don’t mean geographically but rather a country whose laws, social mores etc were somewhere between the two. Maybe, I like to dream, such a country would combine the best of both Greece and US without any of the negatives. In this ideal country of my imagination the actions of the police, to mention just one example, would be quite different and, I believe, much better for both the police officers and the citizens whom they are called on to serve and protect.

Most police departments in the US are controlled by the local government (city, county) while the federal government is in charge of units that deal with different jurisdictions (FBI etc). This is a mixed blessing as big cities have the money to obtain better equipment, pay better (and thus attract better candidates), and train the police personnel better.

On the other hand, smaller towns might have trouble with all of the above. It is also well known that with all its good equipment and training, the US police have a tendency to use excessive force; this happens often and at times leads to needless injury and death. The infamous George Floyd incident in my own hometown of Minneapolis-St Paul being one of the most notorious. So, while I appreciate the good work of local police in the US, I wish they were less eager to use violence.

As much as I wish that my local police were different, I do not want them to be like the Greek police. There are many examples which illustrate the ineffectiveness of the Greek police; the recent one of a young woman attacked and killed in front of a policeman is but the latest. The fact that it happened outside of a police station, as well as that the woman was voice recorded as she was attacked, adds to the drama.

I am sure that many will look for political responsibilities and will ask for the resignation of the minister in charge. I am not sure if this will be the right move, but I am sure that even if this were to happen the police in Greece will not improve. Many will ask for the punishment of the officers involved, as well as their superiors. I am sure this will happen, but I am still not sure that the quality of police performance will improve.

Comparing the police in Greece with those Minneapolis-St Paul I have observed at least two crucial ways in which the Greek police are inferior. The first is training; not just instructions of what to do and when, but constant training of how to do it. How to use deadly force, how to arrest a suspect, how to protect citizens etc. This training should start at the police academy but should continue throughout their career. The second point is equal, if not more important.

From observation and conversations, I have formed the opinion that many (most?) young Greeks who become police officers are doing so not because they want to join the police but rather because it is a government job. In short, they could have applied to join the Ministry of Transportation or become a teacher etc.

They wanted a government job, any job; becoming a policeman, and the responsibilities associated with the profession, was not their goal, hence they perform their duties as badly as they do. In that respect, the officers involved in this episode, and the railroad workers involved in the terrible accident last year, are cut from the same cloth.

John Mazis is professor of history at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.