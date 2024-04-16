Environmental protection is blue, too

In the debate about protecting the environment, we often forget that seven-tenths of the surface of our planet is covered by water – oceans, seas, rivers, lakes. There is also the fact that Greece, with its islands, has the 11th longest coastline in the world.

Strangely, although we are a maritime country, when we talk about our nature policy, we overwhelmingly talk about protecting the “green” environment. Not so much about protecting the “infinite blue” that surrounds us.

This is precisely why next week Greece is organizing this year’s Our Ocean Conference. It is the most important annual international event for the protection of marine biodiversity and water, this major public good.

Every year, delegations from dozens of states are invited to undertake specific commitments. This year, Athens will host 120 government delegations. It is a meeting where world leaders, actors in the so-called “blue economy” and civil society representatives will examine the consequences of the climate crisis for the oceans and seas. So that we can all take action.

Our country is already promoting 21 initiatives, with a total budget of 780 million euros, as part of a coherent strategy: protecting Greece’s marine biodiversity; cleaning of coasts and seas within our territory; creating two large marine parks, in the Ionian and the Aegean seas, which cover approximately 32% of our territorial waters.

At the same time, we are creating a new system to monitor protected marine areas and prohibiting fishing practices that damage the seabed. We are also undertaking special campaigns aimed at removing plastics. At the same time, the government is financing the construction of infrastructure in 12 ports to accommodate electrified coastal shipping.

Quietly but methodically, Greece is leading the response to dramatic climate changes, which have been proven to affect every region and every activity, from farming and tourism to the safety and health of citizens. This response is based on a four-pillar national strategy.

The first pillar is the acceleration of the green transition. We are already fourth in Europe in the percentage of solar and wind electricity generation. And, with European funding, we are constantly promoting investments in renewable energy sources (RES), which will gradually allow us to increasingly meet our electricity needs from them. This year, 60% of our electricity will come from RES, rising to 80% by 2030. After that, our aim is not only to be sufficient in clean and cheap energy, but also to export it.

At the same time, we are connecting our islands to the mainland grid, promoting innovative solutions that change the islands’ appearance. And we provide incentives to our industry, farming and livestock farming to transition to a green economy. These are measures that save energy and limit production costs without depriving these sectors of their competitiveness. The modernization of the economy thus meets the protection of the environment and the improvement of quality of life.

Nothing, however, can rule out natural disasters such as last year’s Storm Daniel. There will be more heatwaves, fires, droughts and floods. Therefore, the second pillar of our strategy concerns the place and state resilience in the face of disastrous phenomena.

The effort made to organize, staff and equip Civil Protection with the most modern means is well known. As is the state’s recent plan for clearing forests of combustible material and using it productively. Finally, drawing up a comprehensive program for the management of the waters of the region of Thessaly is now under way.

This is a multi-level effort that will be monitored by a new Independent Regulatory Authority. Among the many things that must be done: more efficient water supply and irrigation; adapting crops, livestock and fisheries to the challenges of climate change; and, of course, supporting farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen to win the challenges of the new era.

The third pillar is order in public spaces and the built environment. Because, indeed, arbitrariness not only alters landscapes and deprives citizens of their rights, but it also creates additional problems, which contribute to disasters.

I remember that last year we fought the battle for free access to the beaches, which is more organized this year. We also instituted the “untrodden mountains” and “untouchable coasts,” forbidding all commercial activity in areas of special environmental value. We are now drawing a comprehensive plan for arbitrary construction to be submitted as a bill in Parliament. The legislation’s provisions will be enforced by a serious monitoring and policing system, to put an end to illegal and abusive practices. Public space will remain public. Construction will, from now on, follow the rules set by the law.

I conclude with the pillar I mentioned at the beginning, the protection of our seas and waters. A priority equal to our other national goals. After all, there is no economic and social prosperity if it is not in harmony with nature and the environment. And the dominant natural element was, is and will be water. In the age of the climate crisis, we are protecting it. In a Greece that is green, but also blue.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is Greece’s prime minister.