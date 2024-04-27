Keeping the zealots at bay

Archbishop Ieronymos, the leader of the Orthodox Church of Greece, swiftly recognized the potential danger: Over the Easter holiday, churches across the country could become arenas for disapproval and harassment, potentially escalating beyond control.

The assault on New Democracy MP Angeliki Delikari, who was slapped by a female candidate for the religious nationalist Niki (Victory) party, could easily ignite similar incidents. The timing is, after all, ideal, coinciding with the approaching Easter celebrations, which draw large congregations nationwide and consequently increase the audience for those seeking attention through extreme actions. Concurrently, as the campaigning for European elections reaches its zenith, there is a propensity for sensationalist gestures and attempts to garner attention, even through controversial means.

While the attack on Delikari may have been the most egregious thus far, we must not underestimate the verbal assaults on Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis in Amyntaio, northern Greece, and Deputy Infrastructure Minister Christina Alexopoulou in Patra, in the Peloponnese. These incidents indicate a disturbing trend and suggest that the situation could quickly spiral out of control.

The Church stands to lose more than it will gain from wider unrest fueled by extremists who are easily tempted to believe they hold sway

Although the Church of Greece and the Holy Synod have formally expressed their objection to the legalization of same-sex marriage, the imperative of self-preservation dictates that the situation cannot deteriorate into vigilantism within church premises.

Primarily, amid long-standing debates within the Church about the necessity of reaching wider and more moderate audiences, such incidents would likely have the opposite effect: alienating faithful followers who are dismayed by the perception that the Church is being influenced by extremist elements or tacitly endorsing their actions.

In essence, the Church stands to lose more than it will gain from wider unrest fueled by extremists who are easily tempted to believe they hold sway. Furthermore, there is evidence within the clergy and hierarchy of the Church of individuals who, given the opportunity, willingly propagate, if not incite, reactionary views and attitudes.

Ieronymos, cognizant of the peril, has taken a firm stance, admonishing those who would emulate such behavior. “The Church is founded on love,” he declared. However, he was prompt to clarify that the Church “does not waver from its principles,” pre-empting any accusations of a departure from its recent declarations.