Foreign policy expert underlines importance of Alexandroupoli port

Alexandroupoli port’s strategic importance to NATO as an ideal alternative to Turkey in view of the threats lying to the east is underscored by the director of foreign policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

Speaking to Kathimerini, Jonathan Ruhe argues that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has “intentionally abandoned” his country’s role as a reliable southeastern anchor of the Euro-Atlantic Alliance.

He also believes that the US government should increase funding for investments in northern Greece and the broader region and encourage competitive bids for the port’s tender, noting that an opening to Russian interests would complicate US and NATO access to Eastern Europe, and would also send the wrong message.

He additionally urges Washington to go back to supporting the EastMed pipeline project, saying that it would help Europe gain energy independence from Russia.

Why is Alexandroupoli important? What does it practically offer to the strategic planning of the US and its allies?

Alexandroupoli is well-positioned for NATO to move forces rapidly into the Balkans and Black Sea regions, to counter Russia’s growing military and political presence there in addition to Ukraine. It also can help Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia and other Balkan countries which depend very heavily on Russian natural gas to reduce their vulnerability to Moscow’s energy leverage in line with larger European goals.

Turkey has traditionally served NATO’s needs with an eye to the east. Has Ankara ceased to be a reliable ally of the Western alliance? Is this a reason why Alexandroupoli is gaining points?

Under Erdogan, Turkey has intentionally abandoned its traditional role as NATO’s reliable southeastern anchor against Russia and other threats. This helps explain how Alexandroupoli, which bypasses the Turkish straits, is becoming an increasingly important alternative to Turkey for ensuring a strong NATO force posture in the region.

What kind of investments is Alexandroupoli able to attract? Do you see the conditions there for the US placing funds in this direction?

The underutilized port is ideal for future energy investment, specifically more LNG import capacity. The city and its surroundings are also attracting investment in pipelines, railroads and highways to move natural gas and NATO forces into the Balkans – but more needs to be done there. In this regard, the US could easily expand its existing financial support for the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund, which helps replace Eastern Europe’s old infrastructure links to Russia with new connections to Greece and other European partners.

Would an EastMed pipeline be part of the plan to replace Russian energy imports? Or is just an LNG corridor sufficient?

Given Europe’s ambitious goals to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, both in the near term and long term, any project that increases European natural gas imports from the Eastern Mediterranean is welcome. LNG is critical, especially in the near to midterm, but it probably will not be enough by itself. The Biden administration should return to publicly supporting the EastMed pipeline, in order to help encourage the EU and Israel to make their final decisions on whether the project is feasible.