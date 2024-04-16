EU has ‘ambitious framework’ for marine protection

‘While there is no specific EU legislation on respecting the environment in the tourism sector, all relevant EU legislation and policies should be respected,’ notes Commissioner Sinkevicius, commenting on concerns about the impact of overexploitation at popular tourism destinations.

The European Union will be making more than 40 new commitments for the protection of our seas in the framework of the Our Ocean Conference, taking place in Athens through Wednesday. These commitments add up to some 3.5 billion euros, the bloc’s highest contribution since the conference began a decade ago.

Speaking to Kathimerini ahead of his arrival for the conference, which began on Monday, European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius notes the enormous progress that has been achieved thanks to EU policies, while also underscoring the continued deficit in scientific research.

He goes on to note that Greece should “carefully assess” whether hydrocarbon extraction is “compatible” with EU and national decarbonization targets.

Over the last couple of decades, EU policies have focused a lot on the marine environment. In your opinion, what are the greatest achievements and what are the areas where a different approach is needed?

The EU has one of the most ambitious frameworks for protecting the marine environment. Our member-states have developed comprehensive and regionally coordinated marine strategies, as required by EU law, to protect our seas and ensure their sustainable use. This requires us to carefully balance out our activities at sea and on land so that they do not harm marine life and habitats through the use of the ecosystem-based approach – we call this good environmental status. Thanks to this, today we know much more about our seas and oceans than we did before. We have set limits to respect the seas’ boundaries. For example, we have agreed on the level of underwater noise certain marine areas can be subjected to, we have limits for the amount of marine litter on our beaches; we have limits on how much of the seabed can be lost or damaged. We also have limits on how much fish can be caught, or the levels of contaminants that are permitted in our marine waters.

The European Green Deal, notably the Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 and the zero pollution action plan, upped the momentum, setting ambitious targets to establish by 2030 marine protected areas for at least 30% of our seas. It also led to a legal proposal to restore nature, including in the marine environment. We have proposed an action plan to protect and restore marine ecosystems for sustainable and resilient fisheries. We have set targets to reduce by 2030 waste and plastic rubbish at sea by 50% and microplastics released in the environment by 30%. During the last two decades, the European Union has invested significantly in marine knowledge and developed successful and open access data infrastructures and ocean services. The uses are unlimited. Regardless of the great advancements these achievements bring, we can still improve a lot the way we are collecting and assessing marine knowledge – which is necessary if we want to adapt to climate change, have a thriving blue economy, including sustainable fisheries, and increase coastal resilience across Europe. There are important data and information gaps we need to cover: on our knowledge of biological species, on the impact of human activities to the marine environment, on the deep sea and more. We need to continue investing in research to fill these gaps.

Internationally, the EU and its member-states have played a key role in securing an agreement for a High Seas Treaty. This treaty will allow the establishment of marine protected areas in the high seas at a global level, safeguarding the ocean from human pressures in a major contribution to reducing climate change, to protecting biodiversity and achieving the objective to protect at least 30% of the planet by 2030.

The Greek government announced a few days ago the first of 20 “Greek” commitments, which will be announced at the Our Ocean Conference. What are the main EU commitments that will be announced?

The EU is actually also announcing no less than 40 commitments: from sustainable fisheries to marine protection, climate, the blue economy, marine pollution, maritime security and research. It is a real confirmation of the EU’s strong engagement in international ocean governance. And these are not just verbal commitments: We are backing them up with €3.5 billion. This represents the largest amount ever announced by the EU since the start of the Our Ocean conferences in 2014.

The temperature of the Mediterranean Sea broke a new record last year. Some scientists estimate that the record will be broken again this summer. How can Mediterranean countries deal with the consequences on the marine environment? Can there be effective policies, when international waters are by law excluded?

As contracting parties to the Barcelona Convention and its protocols, the countries around the Mediterranean Sea basin collaborate and commit to the effective protection of the Mediterranean Sea and the coastal region. As climate change is one of the main pressures in the region, the work under the Barcelona Convention includes many actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change. For example, in the context of the Regional Climate Change Adaptation Framework, as well as in the larger context of the convention’s Mid-term Strategy to strengthen the resilience of Mediterranean marine ecosystems. More recently, the convention’s COP23 (December 2023) saw a renewed commitment to climate action by the BC with the establishment of a Regional Activity Center on Climate Change hosted by Turkey. This center will provide a focal point to support and strengthen the climate change related activities/programs under the BC. In addition, the contracting parties at COP23 endorsed a special report on Climate and Environmental Coastal Risks undertaken by the Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change (MedECC).

One of the Greek commitments concerns the creation of two national marine parks, one in the Aegean and one in the Ionian Sea. At the same time, Greece is proceeding with hydrocarbon extraction drilling in the Ionian Sea and southwest of Crete. Are these two compatible? Is the EU concerned?

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are crucial for conserving marine biodiversity, safeguarding habitats, managing fisheries, conducting research, building climate resilience, promoting sustainable practices and providing economic benefits to local communities. By protecting marine ecosystems, MPAs support the long-term health and well-being of both the ocean and our society. I therefore welcome the commitments of the Greek authorities to create two national marine parks. I hope they will be part of Greece’s contribution to the EU-wide Natura 2000 network and to achieving the EU and global targets to protect 30% of EU seas, one third of which are under strict protection.

Regarding hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation, activities such as seismic surveys can cause disturbance of many marine species, in particular through loud impulsive noise. Under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, with a view to ensuring a high level of protection of the marine environment, especially species and habitats, environmental impact assessment and screening procedures for projects in the marine environment should take into account the technology used, such as seismic surveys. Moreover, all species of cetaceans and four species of sea turtles are strictly protected under the Habitats Directive. Greek authorities are expected to establish a system of strict protection for these species in their entire natural range, prohibiting all forms of deliberate capture or killing of their specimens and their deliberate disturbance, as well as deterioration or destruction of breeding sites or resting places. Any significant disturbance of species protected in Natura 2000 sites should also be avoided. In order to assist member-states in the implementation of these provisions, including the impact of hydrocarbon exploration, the Commission has adopted an updated guidance document on strict protection of animal species under the directive and a guidance document on the management of Natura 2000 sites. Furthermore, the impact of seismic surveys on the marine environment also needs to be considered by national authorities in their marine strategies under the Marine Strategy Framework Directive (MSFD), in particular for disturbance of the seafloor, inputs of hazardous substances, marine litter, and energy sources such as light and underwater noise.

Finally, I would like to stress that in relation to EU climate goals, Greek authorities should carefully assess whether activities such as oil and gas exploration are consistent with agreed EU and national decarbonization objectives. The Commission’s energy policies focus on prioritizing energy efficiency, renewable energy and the decarbonization of gas, recognizing that energy supply needs to be secure and affordable for consumers and businesses.

There has been a public debate in Greece over the past two years about overtourism and overbuilding and their consequences, especially on the islands. What is your opinion on the issue? Who do you think it should be addressed to?

The Commission is in favor of development and tourism, as it creates jobs and boosts the local economy. However, the objective should be to promote these activities at the same time as respecting the principles of environmental protection and sustainable development. While there is no specific EU legislation on respecting the environment in the tourism sector, all relevant EU legislation and policies should be respected. For example, the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (1) applies in cases of plans or programs that can lead to the creation of certain projects, whereas the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2) is relevant when specific projects are to be constructed. Furthermore, when projects are planned within (or potentially affecting) areas that are included in the Natura 2000 network of protected areas, the requirements of the Habitats Directive (3) must be respected. Finally, the Barcelona Convention for the Protection of the Mediterranean Sea Against Pollution together with its protocols is also relevant as regards activities in marine and coastal regions.